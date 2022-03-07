Steve Kerr Reveals How Steph Curry's Minutes Will Change

The Golden State Warriors will be making some changes as they make one final push heading into the playoffs.

The team is currently struggling more than anyone could have imagined, losing 8 out of the last 10 games. They've free fallen so hard that the team is close to actually dropping to the fourth seed. The big thing the Warriors will be changing is how they'll be distributing Steph Curry's minutes moving forward, as he'll be returning his old rotation pattern of only one rest per half.

"We started it last night, and it's not necessarily going to be exactly 12-6," Kerr said. "It's going to be one rest, instead of two. It'll probably bridge the first and second quarter into the third and fourth. It kind of depends on how he's going in the first and third quarters. Now that we have Klay back, and now that we are in a situation where we're heading for the stretch run, it feels important to get Steph into that rotation pattern. I also think it's easier for us to keep his minutes around 36. What's happened of late is we've been in desperation mode and played him the entire fourth quarter several times because when his normal rest time would come, we'd be down six and struggling to score and we had to keep him in. I think this is a good time to make that change."

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers will face off on Tuesday at 7:00 pm PT. The Warriors will be on a second night of a back-to-back, but they'll be resting all of their key players against the Denver Nuggets the night before.

Related Articles

Terance Mann Responds to Clippers Doubters

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Struggles

Steph Curry Opens up About Parents' Divorce