Steve Kerr's Blunt Message Before Warriors-Clippers
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors both have one final game to play before securing a spot in the NBA playoffs. It will arguably be the biggest test any team faces on Sunday afternoon's heavy slate.
Heading into the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't happy with how the team has been performing recently, especially after Wednesday's loss against the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs. The Golden State Warriors have lost two of their last four games.
“We have to pass the ball better," Kerr said. "We have to get spaced better. We have to develop a rhythm. We were in a better place, I think, a few weeks ago.”
With the way the LA Clippers have been playing, the Golden State Warriors will likely have to play their best basketball of the season. LA has won 17 of their last 20 games and is on a seven-game winning streak. They did show signs of slippage against the Sacramento Kings, but still ultimately ended up winning.
For all of the focus the Clippers have been playing with, they're going to have to play with even more focus on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. One more win, and they'll either be the fourth or fifth seed in the Western Conference.
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors face off at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.
