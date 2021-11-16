Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    Steve Kerr: Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Have Been the 'Two Best Players in the League'
    Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has Steph Curry and Kevin Durant as his two early season MVP frontrunners
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    When Kevin Durant and Steph Curry joined forces after the 2016 season, they instantly became arguably the most talented duo in NBA history. By the time their reign ended in 2019, they had become arguably the most dominant duo in NBA history.

    While the two have since split up, their individual dominance continues. As reported by Josh Schrock of NBC Sports, Steve Kerr, who coached the duo during their reign, was recently asked if Curry and Durant are the current frontrunners for league MVP. "Yeah, no doubt, to me they’ve been the two best players in the league so far," Kerr said.

    Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were just recently announced as Players of the Week in their respective conferences, which is indicative of the way both have begun this NBA season. Without Klay Thompson, Steph Curry currently has his Warriors at 11-2, behind a 28.1 PPG average. Curry's +179 plus/minus is the top mark in all of basketball.

    The only player who Curry currently trails for the league lead in scoring, is his former teammate Kevin Durant. Without Kyrie Irving, Durant is averaging 29.6 PPG, and has his Brooklyn Nets at 10-4.

    Read More

    Kerr's take that these two have been the best players in basketball thus far certainly is not a hot one; however, there are some other players who are knocking on that door. One of these players is Paul George of the LA Clippers. George is currently averaging 26/8/5, joining Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only three players in the NBA putting up those averages or better. He has his Clippers off to an 8-5 start, after many felt they were lottery bound.

    It is far too early to be declaring anyone the favorite for league MVP; however, some have begun separating themselves from the pack.

