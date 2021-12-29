Skip to main content
    Nets Coach Steve Nash has High Praise for Ty Lue
    Nets Coach Steve Nash has High Praise for Ty Lue

    Steve Nash respects Ty Lue.
    Steve Nash respects Ty Lue.

    Ty Lue and Steve Nash are two coaches that have many similarities. Both were former points guards, both have made great adjustments with shorthanded squads, and both have coached championship favorite teams. As a result, they both have great respect for each other.

    "He’s proven himself as an elite coach," Steve Nash said about Ty Lue. "Whether it’s winning a championship or dealing with a lot of adversity."

    To make things even more serendipitous, Ty Lue was reportedly the coach Kyrie Irving preferred before the Nets acquired Steve Nash. In another timeline perhaps, we'd have Ty Lue coaching the Nets and Steve Nash coaching the Clippers. Instead, Steve Nash is the coach, and Ty Lue has never defeated him in a basketball game thus far, with a record of 0-3.

    Despite being undefeated against Ty Lue, Steve Nash has nothing but respect for him. He told AllClippers that people have to respect Ty Lue's ability to coach and adapt. The Clippers entered their game against the Brooklyn Nets without eight players, including: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Nicolas Batum. Regardless, he wasn't taking the team lightly.

    "They have a lot of capable hungry young players that are delivering," Nash said. "They're proving that they belong in the league."

    The Clippers get another chance at facing the Brooklyn Nets this week, only this time Kevin Durant will be there too.

