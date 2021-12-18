Steve Nash Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning

It has been a wild last two days for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It was announced on Friday that Kyrie would be rejoining the team as a part-time participant, playing only in the games he is eligible for as an unvaccinated player. Less than 24 hours after that initial announcement, it was announced that Kyrie had entered the league's health and safety protocols.

As Brooklyn awaits Kyrie's return from the health and safety protocols, one thing remains certain, he will suit up for them this year. When asked about getting his star point guard back, Nets head coach Steve Nash said that "I’m excited to have Kyrie back, he’s an incredible player. No matter what capacity we’ll incorporate him in, it’s a positive for our group." Michael Scotto of HoopsHype first reported the quote from Nash.

The Brooklyn Nets released a statement on their decision to implement Kyrie back into their team, citing injuries and Covid-Related absences as a motivating factor. For Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic, Brooklyn has several players out, including Kevin Durant and James Harden. While Kyrie obviously will not be eligible for this game, having been placed in the league's protocols himself, the Nets hope that he can help their team in the near future, specifically on nights they are shorthanded.

Even as a part-time player, Kyrie's talent helps propel Brooklyn back towards the top of the league's list of title favorites.

