Suns Starter Makes Strong Kawhi Leonard Statement Before Clippers Game
The Phoenix Suns have fallen flat this season, despite having some of the top talent in the league. Building around stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would typically be easy for a franchise, but the Suns have fallen to 23-21 on the season and sit in 8th place in the West.
The Suns now head into a huge divisional matchup against the LA Clippers on Monday, as Phoenix continues to turn things around. The Suns have won seven of their last nine games, but only one of those wins came against a team above .500 on the year.
The Clippers are 26-19 on the season, despite superstar Kawhi Leonard playing just seven games. As the six-time All-Star finds his rhythm after returning from injury, the Clippers become much more dangerous.
Suns starting point guard Tyus Jones looked ahead to Monday's matchup against the Clippers, making note of Kawhi Leonard's greatness.
"He's one of the best in the world," Jones said about Leonard. "Dynamic on both ends of the floor. Three-level scorer. Can score in multiple ways. And he changes the game not only offensively, but defensively. Definitely got to game plan for him. Try to make his life difficult."
Jones was expected to be a game-changer after Phoenix acquired him in the offseason, but even having an elite playmaker running the offense has not made much of a difference.
Many are looking forward to a superstar matchup between Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, especially with both All-Stars healthy and ready to go. Leonard has certainly made a difference for the Clippers when healthy, so Monday's matchup in Phoenix should be a good one.
