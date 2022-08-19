Terance Mann Believes Clippers Are Winning 2023 Championship

The LA Clippers have several reasons to be confident. After winning 42 games without Kawhi Leonard for the entire season, and without Paul George for almost the entire season, the team is adding those two superstars to a core that is deep and versatile. Terance Mann is a big part of that core, and he reportedly believes his team will win it all this year.

During a recent ESPN segment, Marc Spears said, "I talked to Terance Mann in the offseason. He believes the Clippers are gonna win the championship [this season]. There's a lot of Clippers buzz."

Mann is certainly justified in feeling this way. The young G/F has elevated his game each season, and was integral in the Clippers making their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history two seasons ago. Alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Mann's versatility will fit perfectly.

In addition to Mann, the Clippers are loaded with role players who compliment their two stars. Adding Norman Powell and Robert Covington at last year's trade deadline, re-signing Nicolas Batum, and adding John Wall, the Clippers are deep and versatile. While they know that does not guarantee anything, it certainly places them right in the championship mix, which is all they can ask for at this point.

While they must put it together on the floor, the Clippers rightfully believe they have what it takes to win it all.

