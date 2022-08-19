Skip to main content
Terance Mann Believes Clippers Are Winning 2023 Championship

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Terance Mann Believes Clippers Are Winning 2023 Championship

The LA Clippers have a loaded roster, and Terance Mann believes they can win it all
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers have several reasons to be confident. After winning 42 games without Kawhi Leonard for the entire season, and without Paul George for almost the entire season, the team is adding those two superstars to a core that is deep and versatile. Terance Mann is a big part of that core, and he reportedly believes his team will win it all this year.

During a recent ESPN segment, Marc Spears said, "I talked to Terance Mann in the offseason. He believes the Clippers are gonna win the championship [this season]. There's a lot of Clippers buzz."

Mann is certainly justified in feeling this way. The young G/F has elevated his game each season, and was integral in the Clippers making their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history two seasons ago. Alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Mann's versatility will fit perfectly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to Mann, the Clippers are loaded with role players who compliment their two stars. Adding Norman Powell and Robert Covington at last year's trade deadline, re-signing Nicolas Batum, and adding John Wall, the Clippers are deep and versatile. While they know that does not guarantee anything, it certainly places them right in the championship mix, which is all they can ask for at this point.

While they must put it together on the floor, the Clippers rightfully believe they have what it takes to win it all.

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

kawhi-lue
News

Ty Lue Opens up About Getting Kawhi Leonard Back

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15580178_168390270_lowres
News

Exclusive: Lakers Legend Believes Clippers Have Chance of Going to NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17999833_168390270_lowres
News

The LA Clippers Have the Most Back-to-Backs in NBA This Season

By Farbod Esnaashari
leonard-george-iso-120420
News

Paul George: Kawhi Leonard 'Looks Midseason Form'

By Joey Linn
usa_today_17822127.0
News

Kawhi Leonard: 'Physically I Feel Good'

By Joey Linn
Jan 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and forward Paul George (13) react after the Golden State Warriors were called for a foul in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Patrick Beverley and Pascal Siakam

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16349591_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Gives Emotional Speech With Paul George and Pascal Siakam

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lakers Legend Calls Kawhi and Paul George 'Grown Man' Version of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

By Joey Linn