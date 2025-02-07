Terance Mann Breaks Silence on Latest Clippers Trade
The 2025 NBA trade deadline was one for the books, with deals going down constantly since last weekend and up to the final minutes. While the most popular deals involved stars like Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox, there were plenty of other deals that might've gone under the radar.
One of those deals was with the Los Angeles Clippers, as they moved on from guards Bones Hyland and Terance Mann in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Bogdan Bogdonavić and multiple second-round picks. Mann, who was drafted by the organization in 2019, took to social media to share some words with the Clippers faithful.
"Heading out ✌🏾All Love to the fans out here in LA, I gave yall my ALL! Wish the ending was different but I continue to write my story !!! #ClipperNation," Mann shared to his X account.
While Mann could always return to the Clippers down the line, he closes out his chapter in Los Angeles with 382 games with the team while averaging 8.0 points per game.
Mann's numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, but he still had some great moments with the organization during his time. One of those moments was his performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Utah Jazz, where he was the talk of the league after punishing Rudy Gobert for 39 points and seven made threes in a closeout victory.
Mann will now join an Atlanta Hawks team that traded De'Andre Hunter as well during the deadline and will miss standout forward Jalen Johnson for the remainder of the season. An opportunity to get some valuable playing time, he says goodbye to Los Angeles for now.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade