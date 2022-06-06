Terance Mann Gives Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

The LA Clippers are going to be a very interesting team to watch in the off-season. Most people will have them as preseason favorites to win the championship, but much of that depends on the health of Kawhi Leonard.

Terance Mann gave a slight update on the health of Kawhi during an interview with Andrew Greif of the LA Times.

"It’s a new sight for us almost seeing him out there every day doing whatever the workouts are," Mann said to Greif. "Yeah, it’s been cool to see. Haven’t been able to get out there with him yet but I actually talked to him the other day and was going to get to it when I get back from Italy."

Mann has been in Italy as a coach for Basketball Without Borders and has been away from the Clippers. His team went 8-0 and also won the championship.

There were many players that stepped up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard last season, leading the Clippers to a 42-40 record and the 7th seed, Mann included. It'll be interesting to see how players like Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, and Amir Coffey will contribute when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both back in the starting lineup. The Clippers will have so many options to compete for a championship, all that remains is the work, health, and execution.

