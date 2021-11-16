Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Injury Update: Terance Mann QUESTIONABLE Against Spurs
    Terance Mann has a left ankle sprain.

    Terance Mann has a left ankle sprain.
    Terance Mann has a left ankle sprain.

    The injuries just keep adding up somehow for the LA Clippers. Terance Mann is now listed as questionable against the San Antonio Spurs with a left ankle sprain.

    Here is the exact play where Mann suffered the ankle sprain.

    Mann did go back into the game after limping during this sequence, but there's no telling whether that was just adrenaline. It's a good thing that the injury isn't serious enough where Mann is already immediately listed as OUT.

    In terms of other injuries, the Clippers are still missing a whole mountain of players. Kawhi Leonard is out with right knee rehab, Marcus Morris is out with left knee maintenance, Jason Preston is out with right foot surgery, Keon Johnson is out with a left ankle sprain, and Serge Ibaka is out with a G-League assignment.

    The season is young, but it's already not been kind for the LA Clippers. Somehow, the team has figured out a way to succeed despite all of their injuries; the Clippers have an 8-5 record which is good enough for the 6th seed in the Western Conference.

    The Clippers should have enough firepower to defeat the San Antonio Spurs, even if Terance Mann isn't playing. Even though the Spurs have a 4-9 record, the Clippers are playing their 4th game in 6 nights and a chance for fatigue is still there. The Clippers and Spurs face off on Tuesday, November 16.

