Terance Mann Reacts to Contract Extension With Clippers

Terance Mann agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract extension, and no one is more grateful about it than him.

“This is the team that drafted me, so they believed in me from the beginning," Terance Mann said. "The run we had last year, we didn’t go where we wanted to go, so it left a bitter taste. Just being around these guys for a long time, I couldn’t turn that down."

Mann became a Clipper favorite after he scored 39 points in a close-out Game 6 victory that sent the Clippers to their first Conference Finals in franchise history. It's a memory that will forever be etched in the minds of Clipper fans - one that is likely most fans' favorite memory.

Despite the positive memories associated with last year's playoff run, the Clippers know they failed the ultimate goal - an NBA Championship. Terance Mann knows this and wants to keep pushing himself until the team reaches that final destination

“I just want to win a championship," Mann said. "That’s my grand goal and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Terance Mann won't need any extra motivation when trying to prove people wrong. He was drafted in the second round as the 48th pick and clearly has a chip on his shoulder about it. A $22 million extension is hopefully just the beginning of his bright young career.

