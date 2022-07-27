Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

Luka Doncic and Terance Mann have one of the most random, yet most consistent beefs in the entire NBA. Since the 2019 preseason, Mann and Doncic have gone at it nearly every single time they've faced off. Whether the preseason, regular season, or postseason, these two competitors go at each other. In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Mann was asked about this rivalry.

"I wouldn't say we're rivals," Mann said. "It's all on-court stuff, fun and games. I think we're out there making each other better. Just out there battling and getting under each other's skin, and that's part of the game."

During a matchup last season, where Mann and Doncic inevitably received double technicals, Luka was asked about the situation, saying that "The easiest thing for the refs to do is give double technicals, which I don't agree. When a guy is chirping to me the whole game, the first thing I say back and the refs give a double technical. I don't think I deserve that. If he's chirping the whole game, at some point I gotta say something. If somebody's talking to you, I think you would say the same thing."

While Mann has admitted that this matchup is nothing more than two competitors going at it, there always does seem to be an extra edge to both players when they line up against each other.

