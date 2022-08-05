Video: Terance Mann Shows Off Impressive Workout

Having already established himself as an elite role player for the LA Clippers, Terance Mann is continuing to evolve his game. The former second-round pick has improved his game each season since entering the league, and will look to do so again in what will be a crucial year for the Clippers.

In a recent video captured by Ballislife, Mann could be seen working on several different offensive moves. Refining his back to the basket post game, pull-up shooting, above the break threes, and of course corner threes, Mann looked incredible from each spot on the floor:

While his overall averages don't jump off the page, primarily due to his role alongside superstar talent, the advanced numbers illuminate just how impactful Terance Mann is to winning basketball. The Clippers were statistically better last season offensively, defensively, and overall when Mann was on the floor as opposed to when he sat.

Knocking down 41.3% of his catch and shoot threes last season, Mann was able to thrive both on and off the ball. With the Clippers getting both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back next season, this versatility will be crucial. Recognizing this, Mann is working on all areas of his offensive game, knowing the Clippers will once again ask him to be versatile.

