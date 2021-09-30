September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Terance Mann Still Wants to 'Prove People Wrong'

Terance Mann Still Wants to 'Prove People Wrong'

LA Clippers rising star Terance Mann says he is still looking to prove people wrong
Author:
Publish date:

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LA Clippers rising star Terance Mann says he is still looking to prove people wrong

After scoring 39-points in a game that sent the LA Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history, Terance Mann is not content. The rising star is entering his 3rd NBA season, and is still looking to prove doubters wrong.

When asked about his confidence level entering this season after the performance he had in the playoffs, Mann made it clear that he does have increased confidence, but he added that, "I'm still looking to prove people wrong."

Mann was drafted 48th overall in the 2019 draft, with every team passing on him at least once. Just two years later, and he has already surpassed many of those drafted before him.

Mann told the media on Thursday morning that he has been working on several areas of his game this offseason, including defense, playmaking, and shooting. Mann showed great strides in these areas last season, and especially when he was given bigger opportunities.

In the 15 games that Mann played at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 13.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.8 APG, while shooting 51.3% from the field and 45.9% from deep. While the per game numbers understandably went up, the efficiency is close to on par with what he did all season.

If Terance Mann were to give the Clippers the exact same production he gave them last season when he played increased minutes, I believe both the team and the fans would be happy; however, if his recent comments are any indication, Mann has his sights set on even bigger things.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Re-Signing With LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Addresses Return Date From Injury

Serge Ibaka Provides Update on Back Injury

AP21176111584704
News

Terance Mann Still Wants to 'Prove People Wrong'

1 minute ago
1233458889.0
News

Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's Rehab

15 hours ago
USATSI_15897275
News

Tyronn Lue Confirms Clippers Are Fully Vaccinated

23 hours ago
USATSI_16346781_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Believes Clippers Would Beat Suns to be in NBA Finals if he was Healthy

23 hours ago
1302834992
News

Report: Russell Westbrook Turned Down Chance to Join Clippers

Sep 28, 2021
1231386806.0
News

Justise Winslow Reveals How He Got His Name

Sep 28, 2021
tyronn-lue-iso-AHS
News

Ty Lue Reveals His New Starting Lineup

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16346892_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Being the Clippers' Leader This Season

Sep 27, 2021