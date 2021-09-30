Terance Mann Still Wants to 'Prove People Wrong'

After scoring 39-points in a game that sent the LA Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history, Terance Mann is not content. The rising star is entering his 3rd NBA season, and is still looking to prove doubters wrong.

When asked about his confidence level entering this season after the performance he had in the playoffs, Mann made it clear that he does have increased confidence, but he added that, "I'm still looking to prove people wrong."

Mann was drafted 48th overall in the 2019 draft, with every team passing on him at least once. Just two years later, and he has already surpassed many of those drafted before him.

Mann told the media on Thursday morning that he has been working on several areas of his game this offseason, including defense, playmaking, and shooting. Mann showed great strides in these areas last season, and especially when he was given bigger opportunities.

In the 15 games that Mann played at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 13.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.8 APG, while shooting 51.3% from the field and 45.9% from deep. While the per game numbers understandably went up, the efficiency is close to on par with what he did all season.

If Terance Mann were to give the Clippers the exact same production he gave them last season when he played increased minutes, I believe both the team and the fans would be happy; however, if his recent comments are any indication, Mann has his sights set on even bigger things.

