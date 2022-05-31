Terance Mann Will Coach at Basketball Without Borders Europe 2022

Terance Mann will be following in his mother's footsteps and will be coaching at Basketball Without Borders Europe 2022.

Mann will be joined by Danilo Gallinari, Kemba Walker, and Sabrina Cinili. The camp will be held in Milan, Italy, and here's a full summary from FIBA about the event.

"BWB Europe 2022 will bring together 62 of the top high-school age boys and girls from 24 countries across Europe to learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside their peers from across the region. The campers and coaches will also take part in life skills, leadership development and community service programming."

The coaching staff outside of basketball players is also looking to have a great roster as well. Here are the coaches as listed by FIBA.

"Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (U.S.), NBA assistant coaches David Adelman (Nuggets; U.S.), Johnnie Bryant (New York Knicks; U.S.) and Edniesha Curry (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.), former WNBA player Raffaella Masciadri (Italy) and Italy Women's National Team captain and Virtus Bologna forward Sabrina Cinili (Italy) will serve as BWB Europe coaches."

The experience will likely be a great developing moment for Terance Mann, who'll look to become more of a leader as he matures as an NBA player - following in the footsteps of his mother.

