The Clippers are a Joy to Watch and Love Playing Together

Throughout the years, the Clippers have had some scandalous leaks about their bad locker room chemistry. This year, that couldn't be further from the truth - the Clippers love playing together.

"This team is a great team," Terance Mann said. "Everybody gets along, on and off the court... It's hard not to be a happy camper on this team."

It's very rare for a team to have amazing chemistry, and that's exactly what the Clippers have this season. The team already had great chemistry last season, but everything was greatly built upon after their dramatic playoff run. For three series straight, the Clippers found themselves down 0-2 and still figured out a way to either win or make it a competitive series. That type of composure builds camaraderie, and it carried into this season.

"This is a great group," Reggie Jackson said. "A team that cares about each other... We truly do care about the next guy's success."

For Reggie Jackson who was nearly out of the league last season, that chemistry was a major reason why he signed with the team. They embraced him with open arms like very few teams would.

"It's amazing," Reggie Jackson said. "It's very embracing. That's a major reason why I signed."

It's early, but no one really expected the Clippers to start the season out 8-4 without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Serge Ibaka. The team is currently on a seven-game winning streak and tied for the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. That camaraderie is a big reason why they're able to get it done, despite being incredibly shorthanded.

"Whether you support us or doubt us, what I love is the guys in the locker room and this organization," Reggie Jackson said.

