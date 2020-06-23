Sources: The Clippers begin mandatory COVID-19 testing today

Get ready for tests. As the NBA season gears up for a return, so will a significant number of increased testing. First reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is beginning its league-wide COVID-19 testing for players heading to Orlando.

Sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the Clippers have begun their mandatory COVID-19 tests today. Players were already tested in the past, but this is now a re-testing. In addition, sources have mentioned that players will be tested "every other day," until the Orlando resumption. It'll truly be an aggressive level of testing, to ensure that no infected player goes to the bubble.

Given the increased number of testing, fans should expect to see positive cases pop up. One of the first superstars to test positive was Nikola Jokic. This isn't something that should alarm fans, it's expected. The goal is to make sure that no positive cases enter the bubble, and it's inevitable that players will test positive before it.

There is some apprehension about returning to play in Orlando, as the state of Florida is surging with cases. At the moment of writing this article, there were 3,286 new cases just reported on Tuesday. Not only that, but 13% of all tests in Florida have returned as positive in the past week.

The issue is, cases are surging all over the country. That's why the dynamic of the NBA bubble is so crucial. If there is a true bubble, where no one is violating going in/out, then there shouldn't be any concerns - that's the reason why Dr. Fauci approved of the plan.

Moving forward, the true panic button will be if top superstar players test positive for COVID-19 while in the NBA bubble. That would most likely be the only doomsday scenario that would cause the league to cancel the season. The optimistic perspective is that a doomsday scenario shouldn't happen in a true bubble. Regardless, players can expect their lives to be filled with COVID-19 tests for the foreseeable future.