AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Sources: The Clippers begin mandatory COVID-19 testing today

Farbod Esnaashari

Get ready for tests. As the NBA season gears up for a return, so will a significant number of increased testing. First reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is beginning its league-wide COVID-19 testing for players heading to Orlando. 

Sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the Clippers have begun their mandatory COVID-19 tests today. Players were already tested in the past, but this is now a re-testing. In addition, sources have mentioned that players will be tested "every other day," until the Orlando resumption. It'll truly be an aggressive level of testing, to ensure that no infected player goes to the bubble. 

Given the increased number of testing, fans should expect to see positive cases pop up. One of the first superstars to test positive was Nikola Jokic. This isn't something that should alarm fans, it's expected. The goal is to make sure that no positive cases enter the bubble, and it's inevitable that players will test positive before it.

There is some apprehension about returning to play in Orlando, as the state of Florida is surging with cases. At the moment of writing this article, there were 3,286 new cases just reported on Tuesday. Not only that, but 13% of all tests in Florida have returned as positive in the past week.

The issue is, cases are surging all over the country. That's why the dynamic of the NBA bubble is so crucial. If there is a true bubble, where no one is violating going in/out, then there shouldn't be any concerns - that's the reason why Dr. Fauci approved of the plan.

Moving forward, the true panic button will be if top superstar players test positive for COVID-19 while in the NBA bubble. That would most likely be the only doomsday scenario that would cause the league to cancel the season. The optimistic perspective is that a doomsday scenario shouldn't happen in a true bubble. Regardless, players can expect their lives to be filled with COVID-19 tests for the foreseeable future.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumor: Paul George Could Have Teamed Up with Anthony Davis in Indiana

On the latest episode of the Knuckleheads podcast, Paul George said he could have teamed up with the league's "best power forward" on the Indiana Pacers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says he Needed the NBA Hiatus to Finish Rehabbing his Shoulders

LA Clippers star Paul George said he was still doing shoulder rehabilitation up until the last few weeks.

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell should win the Sixth Man of the Year Award

The Clippers' big man has done more than enough to earn it.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Defeat Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of Simulated NBA Finals

If Strat-O-Matic's simulation is correct, then the LA Clippers will go on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals to cap off the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers trolls Austin Rivers on Father's Day

A little lighthearted family fun on Instagram

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams is "50/50" on an NBA return

Lou Williams doesn't want an NBA return to be a distraction from something greater.

Farbod Esnaashari

What the Joakim Noah Signing Means for the LA Clippers

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Joakim Noah will sign a contract through the season with the LA Clippers next week. Here's what that means for the team.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams wants NBA jerseys and courts to say "Black Lives Matter"

Lou Williams wants player's platforms to be maximized when the NBA returns.

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams Claps Back at Reporter who Compares him to Alex Caruso

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams clapped back at a Lakers reporter after he said Alex Caruso is the better of the two.

Garrett Chorpenning

Jeanie Buss says there is no Clippers-Lakers Rivalry: "We’ve never played them in the Playoffs"

Jeanie Buss says there is no Clippers-Lakers rivalry until the two teams meet in the playoffs.

Farbod Esnaashari