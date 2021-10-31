Skip to main content
    The Clippers Believe in Themselves, but is that Enough?
    Are the 1-4 Clippers good enough?
    There's no other way to put it, the LA Clippers are struggling. The team is 1-4, with all of their losses being against teams they should have beaten. The Clippers have yet to face a truly dominant squad, but it doesn't matter - they aren't winning. 

    This 1-4 start by the Clippers is their worst start to a season since the 2010-11 season. All of this doesn't mean that the Clippers can't fix the situation, last season the Denver Nuggets started the season 1-4 and looked fantastic throughout the season before Jamal Murray was injured. The Clippers believe they can still right the ship.

    "Just stay the course, we have a group that's gonna do that," Ty Lue said. "We have a group that understands" they've still got things to figure out."

    It's a noble statement, but is that confident belief enough? Do the Clippers need to stay the course with their current starting lineup, or should they start changing it up?

    It's early to say, but it truly does look like Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe aren't a great starting lineup tandem together. The duo have never both played well at the same time, and have both tremendously underperformed throughout the season. Some of these can be attributed to missing shots, but each one has their own issues. Reggie Jackson takes far too many horribly bad shots; Eric Bledsoe slows down the offense with his hesitancy to shoot because he's not a great shooter. Here are some small, but staggering sample sizes with the Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe lineups:

    Reggie and Bledsoe w/ Paul George: -7.2 NTRG in 85 minutes
    Reggie and Bledsoe w/o Paul George: -16.7 NTRG in 6 minutes 
    Paul George w/o Bledsoe or Reggie: +53.3 NTRG in 10 minutes

    The Clippers are sinking pretty quickly against teams they should be beating, and it could get much uglier much quicker once their schedule gets harder. Ty Lue is notorious for adjusting his lineups, and he may have to do that very soon.

