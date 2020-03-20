AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

The Clippers Will be Re-Airing old Games During NBA Postponement

Farbod Esnaashari

With the NBA on hiatus, the LA Clippers decided to provide some entertainment for Clipper fans by re-airing games from the 2020 season.

Starting March 20, the Clippers will re-air 14 games until April 15. The games will air on the usual Fox Sports West & Primeticket channel. The move goes hand-in-hand with the NBA giving fans free access to league pass, giving fans an opportunity to still watch free basketball. Here are the list of games:

Clipper games re-aired in March
Clipper games re-aired in April
Clipper games re-aired in March
Clipper games re-aired in April

As expected, every single game on the schedule is a Clipper victory. For the most part, all of the games are nail biters; there are no 30 point blowouts on this list. Surprisingly, none of the Laker games or Houston Rockets games made this list. As the season continues to be postponed, those games are most likely going to be scheduled in the second batch of re-runs.

There's no telling when the NBA season is going to return, or if it's going to return. The NBA is considering the entire COVID-19 situation a very fluid one. The league is hoping to start the season again before July, while also being willing to finish it as late as September. Keep in mind, finishing the season that late will possibly result in a permanently starting the season at a later date, which the league is fine with.

In the mean time, while everyone waits, the only basketball that fans will be seeing are re-runs. Whether it's through NBA League Pass, or through Fox Sports, there will still be basketball to watch. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul Pierce Wanted to be Drafted by the L.A. Clippers in 1998

Paul Pierce is a Boston Celtics legend that finished his career in Los Angeles, but he would have preferred to start it there instead.

Garrett Chorpenning

Terance Mann Undergoes Hand Surgery; No Timetable for Return

L.A. Clippers rookie Terance Mann underwent hand surgery yesterday, according to the team. Currently, there's no timetable for his return.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Danny Green on Kawhi Leonard: "There is no real stopping him"

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green is very complimentary of his friend and former teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Garrett Chorpenning

The Logistics of a Delayed NBA Season at Staples Center

This is what it would look like if the Clippers and Lakers returned in June.

Farbod Esnaashari

Coronavirus Spread in NBA Seems Inevitable after Four Nets Test Positive

Four Brooklyn Nets players — including Kevin Durant — tested positive for the coronavirus. How does that effect the L.A. Clippers?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Snoop Dogg Secretly Respects the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard: "He doesn't get rattled"

Snoop Dogg is known to be a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan, but it seems he's got respect for the L.A. Clippers as well.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Player Review: Kawhi Leonard's MVP-Caliber Season

With the NBA on standby, we take a look back at the monster season Kawhi Leonard was putting together for the L.A. Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

How L.A. Clippers Fans are Dealing with the Suspension of the NBA Season

The NBA season is suspended, and it won't be back for at least a month. How are L.A. Clippers fans handling the news?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

What Happens to an NBA Organization When the Season is Suspended

This is how the LA Clippers organization, and Staples Center, is being affected by the season shutdown.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

What you Need to Know About how the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Affects the NBA

The NBA season has officially been suspended. What does that mean for the L.A. Clippers and their fans?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33