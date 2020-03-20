With the NBA on hiatus, the LA Clippers decided to provide some entertainment for Clipper fans by re-airing games from the 2020 season.

Starting March 20, the Clippers will re-air 14 games until April 15. The games will air on the usual Fox Sports West & Primeticket channel. The move goes hand-in-hand with the NBA giving fans free access to league pass, giving fans an opportunity to still watch free basketball. Here are the list of games:

As expected, every single game on the schedule is a Clipper victory. For the most part, all of the games are nail biters; there are no 30 point blowouts on this list. Surprisingly, none of the Laker games or Houston Rockets games made this list. As the season continues to be postponed, those games are most likely going to be scheduled in the second batch of re-runs.

There's no telling when the NBA season is going to return, or if it's going to return. The NBA is considering the entire COVID-19 situation a very fluid one. The league is hoping to start the season again before July, while also being willing to finish it as late as September. Keep in mind, finishing the season that late will possibly result in a permanently starting the season at a later date, which the league is fine with.

In the mean time, while everyone waits, the only basketball that fans will be seeing are re-runs. Whether it's through NBA League Pass, or through Fox Sports, there will still be basketball to watch.