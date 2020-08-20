SI.com
The Clippers miss Patrick Beverley: 'he's one of our anchors'

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley is an incredibly important player for the LA Clippers.

When Patrick Beverley plays this season, the Clippers' record is 39-13 (.750). When he doesn't play, the Clippers are 11-11 (.500). There's something intangible about Beverley's game that just inspires other players on the Clippers to play harder. 

Aside from the intangibles, the Clippers don't have any other guards who are anywhere near as good as Beverley defensively. He's one of the main defensive anchors on the team, and Lou Williams knows just how important that is.

That type of energy was exactly what the Clippers were missing against the Dallas Mavericks. They were slow to rotate, made careless mistakes, and failed to secure rebounds.

"I thought we missed that tonight," Williams said. "I felt like we didn't pick it up until the second half. I think some of the tangible things, some of the small things he does for this basketball team was missing tonight."

Kawhi Leonard shares the same thoughts about Beverley's importance. His play influences the entire team, because he is the loudest player on the defensive end.

Despite Beverley's significance, Leonard believes the Clippers should be able to press on. There's no reason to have only an 11-11 when Beverley doesn't play, especially when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the same team.

"I mean, everybody plays a big role," Leonard said. "Being in and out of the lineup, it can affect the chemistry. We should be a team that can go down a man steps up. That's what we got to do."

The decision to scratch Kawhi Leonard came very late before Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks. Doc Rivers has no idea if Beverley is playing in Game 3, or if it'll take a week for him to return. Regardless, the Clippers desperately miss him.

