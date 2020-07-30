AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

The LA Clippers will be shorthanded against Lakers on Opening Night

Farbod Esnaashari

The highly anticipated Clippers vs Lakers match is tomorrow, but it'll be missing some important players. 

According to the current injury report, the Clippers will be without the services of both Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. Patrick Beverley is also listed as questionable. All three of these players are highly impactful for the Clippers, and are always a part of closing lineups. 

Harrell and Williams specifically, are two of the best bench players in the NBA. The two of them combine for 37.3 points a game and are the reason why the Clippers have the best bench in the NBA. Prior to the NBA hiatus, the LA Clippers had the highest scoring bench in the NBA, averaging 51.5 points a game. Here's a look at what the two potential sixth men of the year were putting up before the hiatus:

Montrezl Harrell: 18.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.1 BPG, 58 FG%, 27.8 MPG 
Lou Williams: 18.7 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 41 FG%, 29.3 MPG

On paper, the Clippers are going to have a very uphill battle against the Lakers. Every contest was already tightly contested when both teams were relatively healthy. The best shot the Clippers have at defeating the Lakers is if players like Reggie Jackson, Landry Shamet, and JaMychal Green all step up.

Conversely, on the Lakers side, there's also a couple of missing players - Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo will be out for the team. Both are solid players, but neither has the impact of Harrell or Williams. LeBron James is listed as probable, Kyle Kuzma is listed as probable, and Anthony Davis is listed as questionable. 

If Anthony Davis misses the game, then this marquee matchup would be truly hard to call. However, as it stands, the Lakers are clearly going to be the favorites heading into opening night.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George's Scrimmage Performances (Hopefully) a Sign of What's to Come

LA Clippers star Paul George looked as healthy and game-ready during the team's scrimmage games as he has all season long.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Kawhi Leonard says LA Clippers' Title Chances Come Down to Execution

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is confident in his team's shot to win this year's NBA title.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Report: LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell to Miss Opening Night Contest vs. Lakers

LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell will miss his team's opening night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers while he's tending to a family emergency.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Don't Worry About Kawhi Leonard's Poor Scrimmage Shooting

Kawhi's low shooting percentage isn't anything worth overthinking.

Farbod Esnaashari

What Each LA Clippers Player Will Wear on Their Uniform for the NBA Restart

12 of the LA Clippers' 15 players will wear one of the league's approved social justice messages on the back of their uniforms for the NBA restart.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ivica Zubac responds to Kendrick Perkins: 'Lou is a true leader'

Ivica Zubac and the Clippers stand behind Lou Williams

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers big Ivica Zubac Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Early July

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac revealed on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in early July.

Garrett Chorpenning

What Lou Williams' 10-Day Quarantine Means for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams will quarantine for 10 days in Orlando and miss the first two seeding games after picking up food at a gentleman's club in Atlanta.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Patrick Beverley returns to NBA Orlando bubble

The LA Clippers almost have a full squad.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Sharpshooter Landry Shamet Arrives in Orlando

It's the first time Shamet has been in the bubble since testing positive for the coronavirus on July 4.

Garrett Chorpenning