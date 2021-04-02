Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to Rival Denver Nuggets

Despite an admirable comeback that gave what would’ve been a lost game some excitement down the stretch, the LA Clippers were unable to overcome the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, losing by a final score of 101-94.

Although Denver ranks 16th in the league in defensive efficiency for the season, they gave the Clippers all they could on that end of the floor, and it showed. Since acquiring Aaron Gordon and moving Will Barton down a position, the Nuggets have become an even longer, more athletic squad that is extremely switchable. The Nuggets were also able to tag and recover when Kawhi Leonard would make his way into the paint. The Clippers shot just 51.6% at the rim, and missed a few crucial shots at the basket in crunch time.

Still, LA probably shouldn’t have been in crunch time to begin with, as they were down 16 at one point in the third quarter. They came out looking lackadaisical to start the game, allowing Denver to generate easy baskets off of their usual back-cuts and ball movement out of the high post. LA was able to claw their way back in the second half by locking in defensively, holding Denver to just 19 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth. Were it not for some frustrating missed shots by LA and a few big baskets from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray down the stretch, the Clippers might’ve stolen a victory.

“We did execute the way we wanted to down the stretch, we just didn’t make shots,” Head Coach Tyronn Lue said plainly after the game. “We had layups missed, but it wasn’t about the end of the game. It was more so about the beginning of the game and us not coming out in the first 24 minutes...I thought that defensively we did a good job competing in the second half and holding a team to 39 points.”

Terance Mann’s continued ascension

Though LA’s starters struggled, most of their bench players carried a positive +/-, as they fueled the team’s late-game surge. No bench player was more instrumental to the comeback than Terance Mann, who had 18 points on an extremely efficient 8-10 shooting in his 27 minutes, ending the game as a +3. Mann has been the Clippers’ swiss army knife for some time now, acting as the primary ball-handler with second units and pushing the pace in transition. He showed flashes of creation off the dribble, including a sweet pull-up jumper that would’ve given him an extra point were his foot not on the three-point line.

Mann has played too well to lose his role once Rajon Rondo and Patrick Beverley are healthy. He’s too unique, particularly to this LA team that relies so heavily on jump-shooting beyond him. After the game, I asked Paul George what he thinks Mann’s ceiling is.

“His potential is through the roof,” George said. “You see a kid that can do everything. To me, those are the scariest players, because you can’t put a position on him. T-Mann is a positionless player. In this game, that’s golden...he can defend, he can score, he rebounds great, he pushes in transition. Once he develops the confidence in his shot, and shooting off the bounce...sky’s the limit for the kid.”

Denver as a playoff matchup

Just like the Clippers’ win against Denver on Christmas Day, this game cannot be viewed in a vacuum. Last season’s playoff collapse against them must be considered, but more importantly, another potential postseason series in the coming months should be taken into account. As it stands right now, LA is the 3-seed and Denver is the 5-seed, but seeds 3-6 in the West are separated by just a game and a half.

If LA does end up facing Denver, Jokic will be the primary hurdle, but not the only one. The Clippers actually did a decent job defending The Joker, holding him to just 14 points on 6-16 shooting. Lue tried to match Ivica Zubac’s minutes with Jokic’s, and Zubac seemed to hold his own for the most part. It is worth noting that in a hypothetical playoff matchup, one would hope that Serge Ibaka would be healthy and could spend time on Jokic as well.

However, every other core Nugget had a great game, and that was ultimately the difference. Each member of the starting lineup had at least 14 points, and the Nuggets as a team had 28 assists on 39 made baskets.

Aaron Gordon would be a huge factor in this series. He was given the assignment of guarding Leonard from the jump, and did a good job, particularly in the first half when he held The Claw to just nine points on 4-10 shooting, and did not allow him to draw a single foul. Leonard shot 50% in the second half and ended the game with a respectable 24 points, but it should be concerning to LA that the Nuggets now have a stout wing defender that can switch on defense and cannot be bullied in the post (similar to Jerami Grant’s role last year).

PG’s lingering toe injury

George revealed postgame that the bone edema in the second toe of his right foot was the reason he missed Clippers’ previous two matchups. It is concerning, as this same injury caused him to miss seven straight games earlier in the season. George admitted that the injury hinders his explosiveness a bit.

“There’s just no pop on the right foot,” he said postgame. “I can’t really bend my toe...most important is if I can play with minimal pain. That’s what I’m going for. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Here’s hoping George and the medical staff can figure the injury out well before the postseason rolls around.

Coming up next on the schedule, LA will “host” the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in their shared home of Staples Center at 12:30 p.m.

