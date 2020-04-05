AllClippers
Opinion: It's too Early to Consider the NBA Season Over

Farbod Esnaashari

While it doesn't look like the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to a close anytime soon, it's still too early to consider the NBA season over.

Yesterday, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst went on SportsCenter to speak on the probability of the NBA season returning. Windhorst mentioned that there was a "significant amount of pessimism", and that the NBA is "angling" to cancel the season. The pessimism seems to come from the fact that the CBA canceled their season.

Aggregation sites ran wild, and everyone seems to believe that the NBA season is a wrap. However, it's just far too early to consider that.

America is currently going through one of its roughest points during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire country is at a pessimistic point, because we're in the dark before the dawn. A monumental decision like canceling the NBA season wouldn't be made until at least June. To make a statement like the NBA is "angling" to shut down in the beginning of April is just premature. 

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is far too much misinformation and uncertainty. Everything has become a "wait-and-see" approach. The President of the United States spoke to all major sports representatives today believing that the NFL would return with full fans in August. However, California Gavin Newsom stated that a full stadium of fans wouldn't happen in California during the month of August. 

The information the public has received is changing literally every single day. One day the  numbers are false, and another day we're in good shape. The only thing that's for sure, is nothing is for sure. If the situation remains bleak when it becomes late June, then consider the NBA season canceled. Otherwise, just wait and see. Do not give up hope just yet. 

