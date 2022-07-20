Skip to main content
Top 10 NBA Jersey Sales in UK Revealed

Top 10 NBA Jersey Sales in UK Revealed

There are two Clippers in the list.

Throughout the years, the NBA has transformed into a global sport. The fact that the last four NBA MVP winners are from international countries should be proof enough.

The NBA UK Twitter account released the top 10 selling jerseys in England and the results are somewhat surprising.

1) LeBron James
2) Stephen Curry
3) Jimmy Butler
4) Luka Doncic
5) Giannis Antetokounmpo
6) Ja Morant
7) Tyler Herro
8) Joel Embiid
9) Paul George
10) Kawhi Leonard

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It shouldn't be any surprise that LeBron James and Stephen Curry are leading the way with the top two spots. It is a bit surprising to see how popular both Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and the Miami Heat are in general in the country. It's also worth noting that the Clippers seem even higher in this list than they are in the top 10 American jersey sales. It's also a bit shocking to see Kevin Durant nor Jayson Tatum make the list at all.

If there are two players who defined the last decade of basketball, it's LeBron James and Steph Curry. They have more championship rings than any other players, and their global popularity proves just how iconic they are. There's been some Kawhi Leonard sprinkled in that decade as well. It'll be interesting to see who takes that mantle during the next decade. Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to already be the one who is ready to take that next step.

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

GettyImages-1210485225
News

John Wall Opens up About Role on Clippers

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts with guard Paul George (13) after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

By Joey LinnJul 18, 2022
kawhi-john-wall
News

John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

By Joey LinnJul 17, 2022
lebron-paul-george-lakers-clippers
News

Analyst: Kyrie Irving Trade Doesn't Put Lakers Above Clippers

By Joey LinnJul 16, 2022
1230565461.0
News

John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

By Joey LinnJul 15, 2022
1237042129
News

New Details of John Wall's Contract Revealed

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
1200x0
News

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth qiuarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022