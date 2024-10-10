All Clippers

Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Reacts to Ex-Teammate Retiring

Raptors champion and LA Clippers guard Norman Powell sent a message to his ex-teammate.

Joey Linn

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell acknowledges the crowd during the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade.
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell acknowledges the crowd during the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship in franchise history in 2019. Defeating the Golden State Warriors to end their three-peat attempt, Toronto was led by superstar forward Kawhi Leonard who won his second career Finals MVP award.

While Leonard undoubtedly carried the Raptors at times throughout that playoff run, he also had a great supporting cast around him. This included sharpshooting guard Danny Green who won his second of three career NBA championships in 2019.

Green also won a championship with Leonard in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs. Spending 15 seasons in the league, Green announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday.

Several NBA players commented on Green’s post, including Clippers guard and Raptors champion Norman Powell.

Via Powell: “Congrats brotha on an amazing career. Glad we shared the court together. 🏆”

That 2019 Raptors team was special. Powell appeared in 60 games that season, and Green played in 80. Reunited with Leonard on the Clippers, Powell is now one of the NBA’s best bench players.

Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) high fives guard Norman Powell (24) after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After his championship with Toronto in 2019, Green won another in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was an incredible 15-year career for Green who has now announced his retirement.

By the responses to Green’s Instagram post, he was clearly a beloved and respected teammate throughout his NBA career.

