Trae Young Reacts to Chris Paul's Potential Retirement
In the calendar year of 2025, the NBA landscape has changed drastically. Stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Jimmy Butler have all switched teams, while the reigning NBA Champions Oklahoma City Thunder, return most of their roster in hopes of going back-to-back. However, with another season coming up, the careers of some all-time greats are nearing the end.
Looking at the recent moves around the NBA, 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul has made his decision to return and play for the Los Angeles Clippers in what will reportedly be his final season. Seeing this, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young shared his thoughts in response to the news.
With the news that Paul will wear number three for the Clippers next season, Young shared, "Retire it during the farewell tour 🔥" to his X account. One of the greatest pure point guards in NBA history, Young believes that Paul should be able to see his jersey hung in the rafters during his final season with the franchise he became a star with.
Looking at Young's play style, it's clear that he draws inspiration from Paul. While he's been more of a go-to scoring option than Paul ever was in his career, Young does sit third all-time in career assists per game average with 9.83, trailing only John Stockton and Magic Johnson.
Given the Hawks also made some significant improvements to their roster this offseason, the matchup between Young and the Hawks against Paul and the Clippers should be a marquee matchup next season.
