TV Analyst Blasts Kawhi Leonard in Ridiculous Rant
Stephen A. Smith does not like Kawhi Leonard. It's fair to say that Smith not only dislikes Kawhi Leonard, he's easily Kawhi Leonard's biggest critic. After previously saying last season that Leonard should retire, Smith doubled down on his ridiculous takes by blasting Leonard even further.
During a segment on First Take speaking about Ty Lue, Smith decided to pivot and turn his eyes to Kawhi Leonard. According to Smith, Leonard is the worst superstar in the history of sports.
“I can make a case that this is the worst superstar in the history of sports," Smith said. "He is a nightmare. You’re talking about the first four years of his time with the Clippers, he’s averaged 40.3 games per season. Do you know that Kawhi hasn’t been available for 15 of the last Clippers playoff games? Do you know that the year they went to the Conference Finals, which by the way, was without him, because he got hurt. Do you know they haven’t won a playoff series since?”
The way Smith acts is as if Kawhi Leonard is deliberately getting hurt. It is as if Kawhi Leonard deliberately tore his ACL and his meniscus. It's incredibly disingenuous by Smith, especially when he chooses only to nitpick on Leonard and not any other injury-prone stars. He had also had a problem with Leonard playing in the Olympics.
"You have the audacity to literally want to represent Team USA," Smith said. "You can't even represent the Clippers in 60% of the playoff games! But you want to play in the Olympics?... knowing him, he'll probably get hurt and won't be available for the Clippers."
Regardless of whatever Stephen A. Smith says, Kawhi Leonard is a 2x NBA Finals MVP who looks like a top-10 player whenever he's healthy. Jimmy Butler was injured in the playoffs, Giannis was injured, and Joel Embiid was injured for the majority of the season. Smith had no problem with any of their injuries and didn't tell any of them to retire, but he has no problem blasting Kawhi Leonard who has no social media to respond back.