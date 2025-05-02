Ty Lue Addresses Making Major Lineup Change During Clippers-Nuggets
The Los Angeles Clippers kept their season alive with a Game 6 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
On Thursday night, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers to a 111-105 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to send their Western Conference quarterfinals series to Game 7 on Saturday night.
While Harden and Leonard proved to be their usual All-Star selves on Thursday night, the Clippers received contributions from several of their role players in the form of Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, and perhaps the unsung hero of the night, 16-year veteran Nicolas Batum.
The 2008 first-round pick played a season-high 34 minutes in Game 6 and proved to be Mr. Do It All for Ty Lue's squad on Thursday night. Batum scored six points to go along with five rebounds and six assists while adding three blocks and two steals, while providing much-needed space, which allowed the All-Star duo of Harden and Leonard to break down the Nuggets' defense.
Lue was asked about the decision to play Batum over the likes of Kendrick Dunn and Ben Simmons, pointing to the veteran's three-point shooting prowess, which gave his stars more space to be able to work.
"I thought he responded well," Lue said of Batum. "I thought KD [Kris Dunn] defensively to start and then try to get to that small lineup with all shooting on the floor, which helped us get the lead, gave James [Harden] and Kawhi [Leonard] more spacing and was able to attack when we went small."
Lue delved into everybody needing to be all-hands on deck for Thursday night's elimination game and praised Dunn and Simmons, who, according to the Clippers coach, remained involved, talking to and cheering their teammates despite limited on-court action.
"I told the guys after the game KD and Ben [Simmons] still up cheering, talking to those guys and it's about being a team, whatever it takes to win. And those guys totally understood that even though they've been great for us all year long. So, just wanna say thank you to them. But our guys came out and played well tonight. I thought starting the game attention to detail was really good."
Game 7 between the Clippers and Nuggets goes down on Saturday night with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST from the Ball Arena in Denver.