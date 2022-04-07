Ty Lue Calls Suns Monty Williams Coach of the Year

The LA Clippers split the season series against the Phoenix Suns this year, but that didn't stop Ty Lue from giving major praise to Suns head coach Monty Williams.

Clippers head coach reiterated multiple times throughout his postgame press conference that Monty Williams was his "Coach of the Year."

Given the job that the Phoenix Suns have done, Monty Williams is definitely worthy of that honor. The Suns are the only team in the NBA that has over 60 wins this season and will be the only team in the league to do so. Williams could have been a likely candidate last season as well, but the honor went to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Some of the other candidates for Coach of the Year could likely include: Ty Lue, Taylor Jenkins, and J. B. Bickerstaff. Ty Lue has coached one of the most understaffed teams in the NBA, Taylor Jenkins led a Grizzlie squad that no one believed into the second seed, and J.B. Bickerstaff also led a very young and inexperienced Cavaliers team into a competitive spot. You couldn't go wrong with any pick, but there is one that will be the most likely candidate to win it.

When you look at the entire spectrum of coaches, the most probable pick should be Suns head coach Monty Williams, especially given the fact that he didn't win the awards last season.

