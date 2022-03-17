Ty Lue Compares Scottie Barnes to Draymond Green

Scottie Barnes has been a fantastic young prospect for the Toronto Raptors. Clippers head coach Ty Lue had nothing but great things to say about him when asked before going against the Raptors.

"He reminds me of Draymond Green defensively," Ty Lue said.

The Draymond comparison is one Scottie has been saying before he even entered the NBA. Barnes wants to be recognized as an All-Defensive team player in his career. Based on Ty Lue's comments, it sounds like he's on that trajectory.

“The scouting for him is he's a winner," Lue said about Barnes. "And so if you get a rookie who's all about winning and not worrying about personal accolades and just worried about winning, and team, everything team first, that's a great pick.”

Ty Lue also added that Scottie Barnes is definitely a top 5 rookie in the NBA right now. He warranted enough respect from Lue that Marcus Morris also had to cover him during the game.

Terance Mann called Barnes a player that could literally do everything; he's like a walking swiss-army knife for the Raptors.

"He's built like a 2k MyPlayer. He can do everything. He's long, quick, agile... He can literally do everything."

The sky is the limit for Scottie Barnes, and he's on a great trajectory. With praise coming from both his teammates and his opposition, Raptors fans couldn't ask for any more from Scottie Barnes.

