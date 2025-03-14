Ty Lue Makes Ben Simmons Injury Announcement Before Clippers-Hawks
The LA Clippers have won four of their last five games and the Atlanta Hawks have won their last four games in a row - on Friday night, they both face off.
While LA has had a very rollercoaster season, they seem to finally be back on a positive note again. However, the team really struggles on the road this season and they need all the help they can get, regardless of how weak their opponent is.
Fortunately for the Clippers, while they won't be getting their leading scorer back, they'll be getting a key bench player in Ben Simmons.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Simmons will be upgraded to available and return from a seven-game absence.
Simmons has been missing in action since February 28 against the Los Angeles Lakers. During the game, he bumped knees with another player and had swelling in the knee until this point. Through five games with the Clippers, Simmons has averaged 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals on 58.3% shooting from the field.
While Simmons' numbers don't exactly pop off of the page, he's been a great addition to the LA Clippers. His passing, defense, and ability to play small ball have really helped the Clippers' bench unit.
The LA Clippers face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
