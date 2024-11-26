All Clippers

Ty Lue Makes Honest Jayson Tatum, Team USA Statement

Clippers coach Ty Lue revealed his thoughts on the Boston Celtics superstar getting benched

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) questions a non call to the official during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
When Jayson Tatum was recruited to play in Team USA basketball during the summer, Celtics fans were thrilled. That excitement quickly turned to anger as USA basketball head coach Steve Kerr frequently benched Tatum. Clippers coach Ty Lue was also one of the coaches on that team, and felt awful for Tatum.

After the Clippers faced off against the Celtics on Monday night, Ty Lue revealed his thoughts on Tatum's benching during Team USA. It turned out that Lue and Tatum are actually cousins, so he needed to console Tatum both as a coach and as a family member.

“That’s my cousin, so it was hard to see him the way he felt," Lue said. "I know he wanted to play, being All-NBA three years in a row and the type of player he's becoming since he got in the league, I know it's tough for him. My job as a coach and a family member is to make sure he stayed positive… It was tough. You don't want to see anyone go through that.”

Even though Team USA basketball won gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics, it's clear that the experience put a chip on Jayson Tatum's shoulder. Not only that, but the disrepect the Celtics received as champions compounded with it. Unfortunately for the rest of the NBA, that disrespect has made the Celtics even deadlier this season and the Clippers experienced it firsthand last night.

Farbod Esnaashari
