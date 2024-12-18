Ty Lue Makes Major Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement
After months of waiting, Clippers fans have something positive to look forward to when it comes to Kawhi Leonard's health. Leonard has not taken any practice with contact since April, but it looks like that finally came to an end.
During practice today, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Leonard has finally practiced 5-on-5 with full contact with the team. Not only that, but he'll be traveling with the Clippers to Dallas for the team's road trip. Unfortunately, he won't be playing on the road trip just yet.
"Well he practiced today, 5-on-5, contact, good to see him out there doing that," Lue said. "Came out good. Just continuing the process of making sure we check every box before return to play. He's going to travel, yes. He will not play on this trip."
"Just keep checking the boxes, making sure when he gets done with the 5-on-5 with the contact, making sure he doesn't have any swelling, making sure he doesn't have any setbacks, and he can get a lot of rehab done on the road," Lue said."
For Clippers fans, that's as good of news as they could hear about Leonard other than him actually returning to play. Based on the sounds of Lue's announcement, Leonard is very close to an actual return, and it feels like there's a possibility that the return could be on December 27 against the Golden State Warriors.
The LA Clippers face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
