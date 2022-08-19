Ty Lue Opens up About Getting Kawhi Leonard Back

The LA Clippers are set to get Kawhi Leonard back this season, and while many analysts expect the addition to propel them into contention, head coach Ty Lue knows they still need to work hard.

Andrew Greif of the LA Times recently reported Ty Lue's comments on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the head coach said, "I know Kawhi and PG coming back this year, we have a really good team, but that doesn't mean you're going to win. We got to put the work in."

Ty Lue did a fantastic job with last year's Clippers team, despite missing Kawhi Leonard for the full season, and Paul George for most of the season. With those two players returning to a roster that is deep and versatile, the Clippers expect to contend this season. That said, the team knows championships aren't won on paper.

The Western Conference projects to be loaded next season, making every night a challenge for the Clippers. They will have to effectively manage the return of Kawhi, finding the balance between prioritizing both seeding and health. Ty Lue has proven the ability to navigate several different situations, and should be ready for this one as well.

While he knows they have a great team, Ty Lue won't let his players get complacent. He knows they need to put the work in, and that is what they have been doing all summer.

Related Articles

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George