Skip to main content
Ty Lue Opens up About Getting Kawhi Leonard Back

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Lue Opens up About Getting Kawhi Leonard Back

The LA Clippers are getting Kawhi Leonard back this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers are set to get Kawhi Leonard back this season, and while many analysts expect the addition to propel them into contention, head coach Ty Lue knows they still need to work hard. 

Andrew Greif of the LA Times recently reported Ty Lue's comments on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the head coach said, "I know Kawhi and PG coming back this year, we have a really good team, but that doesn't mean you're going to win. We got to put the work in."

Ty Lue did a fantastic job with last year's Clippers team, despite missing Kawhi Leonard for the full season, and Paul George for most of the season. With those two players returning to a roster that is deep and versatile, the Clippers expect to contend this season. That said, the team knows championships aren't won on paper.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Western Conference projects to be loaded next season, making every night a challenge for the Clippers. They will have to effectively manage the return of Kawhi, finding the balance between prioritizing both seeding and health. Ty Lue has proven the ability to navigate several different situations, and should be ready for this one as well.

While he knows they have a great team, Ty Lue won't let his players get complacent. He knows they need to put the work in, and that is what they have been doing all summer.

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

USATSI_15580178_168390270_lowres
News

Exclusive: Lakers Legend Believes Clippers Have Chance of Going to NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17999833_168390270_lowres
News

The LA Clippers Have the Most Back-to-Backs in NBA This Season

By Farbod Esnaashari
leonard-george-iso-120420
News

Paul George: Kawhi Leonard 'Looks Midseason Form'

By Joey Linn
usa_today_17822127.0
News

Kawhi Leonard: 'Physically I Feel Good'

By Joey Linn
Jan 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) and forward Paul George (13) react after the Golden State Warriors were called for a foul in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Patrick Beverley and Pascal Siakam

By Joey Linn
USATSI_16349591_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Gives Emotional Speech With Paul George and Pascal Siakam

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lakers Legend Calls Kawhi and Paul George 'Grown Man' Version of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18150194_168390270_lowres
News

Dr. J Says Kawhi Leonard is 'Absolutely' his Favorite Player in the NBA

By Farbod Esnaashari