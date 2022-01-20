Ty Lue Reacts to Crazy Loss Against Denver Nuggets

The LA Clippers lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, and there were some questionable calls down the stretch that seemingly upset head coach Ty Lue. Ivica Zubac had a career game in the loss, but he seemed unable to catch a break defensively with the way the game was being officiated.

After the game, Ty Lue said, "I'm glad I had a chance to calm down for a second, because I would have said some stuff I shouldn't have said." He was seemingly referencing the officiating, and perhaps the bizarre play down the stretch of overtime where Nikola Jokic and Ivica Zubac got tangled up, no whistle was blown, and Jokic eventually scored on the play.

Despite the tough time he had guarding Jokic, as is the case with everyone who guards Jokic, Zubac was a monster on offense. His 32 points were a career-high, and he added 10 rebounds to go along with the scoring. Ty Lue said after the game that he thought Zubac was great all night. The Clippers were able to attack Jokic in the pick and roll, which allowed Reggie Jackson the option to keep it himself or feed it to Zubac.

In the end, it was a tough loss for the Clippers, and Ty Lue echoed those sentiments during his postgame press conference.

