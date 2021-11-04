Ty Lue Reveals Emotions Facing Patrick Beverley For The First Time Since Trade

Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke about facing Patrick Beverley for the first time since he was traded
    The LA Clippers faced off with Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening for the first time since Beverley was traded from the Clippers this offseason. The experience was understandably emotional, and Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke about those emotions during his postgame press conference.

    When asked what it was like going up against Beverley after coaching him last season, Lue said, "I love Pat Bev. He reminds me a lot of myself. I’ll always love that guy. He’ll always have a special place in my heart. It was hard having him on the other side." Despite the loss, Beverley had a a great game against his former team, nearly recording a triple-double. In 31 minutes as Minnesota's starting point guard, Beverley had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists on 4/6 from the field. He did a little bit of everything, as he always does.

    Terance Mann also shared some thoughts about facing Beverley for the first time, crediting Pat Bev for much of what he knows defensively. Mann said he still finds himself thinking about things that Beverley taught him defensively, specifically where to be and what to say on that end.

    The Clippers traded Patrick Beverley for Eric Bledsoe during the offseason, and Bledsoe has struggled mightily to start the season. So far on the season, the Clippers have a 100.5 ORTG, 109.1 DRTG, and -8.6 NTRG in the 184 minutes Eric Bledsoe has been on the floor. These numbers jump up across the board when Bledsoe is on the bench. In the 152 minutes that Bledsoe has been off the floor, the Clippers have a 104.8 ORTG, 92.9 DRTG, and a +11.9 NTRG. Bledsoe is currently averaging just 8.7 PPG on 35.9% from the field and 13% from deep.

    While Beverley is now an opponent, his former coaches and teammates still have love for him. He is undoubtedly a Clippers legend, and one of the most important players in franchise history.

