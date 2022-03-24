Skip to main content
Ty Lue Reveals Message Kawhi Leonard Gave Him After Historic Comeback

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers pulled off a historic comeback against the Washington Wizards at the end of January, and while Kawhi Leonard was not in attendance, he was tuned in from home. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported details of the phone call between Kawhi Leonard and Ty Lue after that game, and the message Kawhi gave was hilarious.

"So you just going to keep getting down 25, come back and win, huh?" Kawhi Leonard asked his head coach. Lue, reportedly imitating the message in his best Kawhi voice, was happy to hear from his superstar forward after the big win.

The Clippers have made big comebacks somewhat of a calling card this season, and while they would certainly prefer to not dig these big holes, being able to frequently overcome them is a big reason why they have maintained a spot in the play-in picture all year. Part of why they continuously fall behind is because of how shorthanded they've been, but one could also argue it's that same development that has created such a gritty culture.

Ultimately, all of this starts and ends with Ty Lue. He has pressed all the right buttons, while maintaining an elite team culture. If the team is able to make it past the play-in game, Lue's greatness will really have an opportunity to be on display as the underdog for an entire series.

