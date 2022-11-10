Ty Lue Reveals Thoughts on Russell Westbrook

While he struggled on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been playing better basketball since moving to the bench. Before Wednesday night's game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about Westbrook's play off the bench.

"I just think, just watching film, he's coming in now when LeBron is going to the bench, so Russ is having the ball in his hands more when he comes into the game, instead of him and LeBron both having the ball in their hands and one guy is standing," Lue said. "So that's one of the biggest differences, but Russ is Russ. He comes to play every single night. No matter what, how people say he's performing, he comes to compete every single night. Two years ago he took a Washington Wizards team to the playoffs, so he can definitely play."

Elite at bringing the best out of the players on his team, Lue has observed a similar development finally beginning with Westbrook and the Lakers. While that did not hold up against the Clippers, progress is never linear, and Westbrook should feel good about some of the momentum he has gathered over the last two weeks.

The Lakers are currently 2-9, but Westbrook has been playing better basketball of late, and will look to keep that going in the potential absence of LeBron James, who injured his groin vs. the Clippers.

