Ty Lue Reveals Unexpected Halftime Speech Against Lakers

The LA Clippers found themselves blowing an 18 point lead into a 3 point lead going into halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers. The mood was very somber, so head coach Ty Lue gave an unexpected form of motivation.

"Our assistant coach Beau said, 'Man, the guys are in there dead. Nobody's saying anything,'" Ty Lue said. "So I came in there talking shtuff, got them laughing, got them fired up. They started laughing, and then our energy got going."

It was a very critical moment for the Clippers coming out of halftime. The Lakers rallied to make it a three-point game, and could have very easily carried that momentum into the second half. Instead, the Clippers went on a 26-2 run to blow into a 30 point game.

The thing about the Clippers though, is that they never panic. This team has been down 35 points and managed to comeback and has had numerous 20 point comebacks. That poise stems from Ty Lue, because he never loses his cool with the team.

"He wasn't mad," Isaiah Hartenstein said about Ty Lue's halftime speech. "He just said to keep going, we've been in a lot worse situations before."

That gigantic third quarter by the Clippers allowed them to cruise to a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers - a 4-0 sweep on the season. The Clippers have won 7 out of the last 8 games without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell; they've really found their groove.

