Ty Lue Reveals Unique Strategy in 2016 Finals

Completing the only 3-1 comeback in NBA Finals history, Ty Lue and the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers will forever be iconic. While LeBron James was rightfully the biggest story of that postseason, Ty Lue deserves a lot of credit for his coaching job. In a recent podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Lue detailed his unique strategy down 3-1.

"What was crazy, was like I believed we could win when we were down 3-1," Ty Lue said. "When we lost games, I would never show film... Because the first two games, we got beat by like 30 and 28. I didn't want them to see that, that's demoralizing. So we'd come in, we'd shoot half-court shots, we'd do stuff that was fun, and we finally won that one game... Then we lost Game 4, I didn't show film. We shot half-court shots. Then Games 5, 6, and 7 then we would show the film. Every time we won, I would show bad films and clips."

Leaning into this psychological philosophy, Ty Lue was able to prepare the minds of his team for the most historic comeback in NBA history. Now leading a depleted LA Clippers team to big comebacks on a regular basis, this mentality has followed him to his next team. Often labeled as a product of LeBron James, Ty Lue has solidified himself as one of the game's elite tacticians.

