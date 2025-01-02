Ty Lue Reveals Untold LeBron James Story
The LA Clippers hired Ty Lue as their head coach in the 2020 offseason. Since then, the Clippers have a 203-148 record and three playoff appearances, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in his debut season.
Lue has a strong coaching resume throughout his young career, including three consecutive Finals appearances and one NBA championship through his first three seasons as a head coach. His 2016 championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers will forever be etched into NBA history, leading the franchise to a 3-1 Finals comeback and their first title.
While Lue certainly did his job as head coach, he was completely overshadowed by the heroic efforts of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Lue recently joined The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to talk about his 2016 Finals run, telling an absurd story about James and the Cavs squad on their way to the first-ever 3-1 NBA Finals comeback.
"What people don’t understand is after the first two games, I didn’t show the film because sometimes LeBron would be upset, and he’d be in the back rolling his eyes," Lue said. "So I was like, I’m going to stay positive. Everything we did [in practice], we only shot half-court shots, we did a lot of different stuff. Then, when we won Game 3, that's the game where I showed all of our mistakes, what we needed to get better at. When you win a game, it’s easier to kind of show stuff. So they came back and won Game 4, I didn’t show any film."
While Lue's coaching strategy after they went down 2-0 in the series is certainly unconventional, it seemed to be the correct approach. James not appreciating the film session is a surprise with everything typically told about him, but he averaged 33.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 2.8 blocks in Games 3-7 so whatever they did obviously worked.
