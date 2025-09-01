Ty Lue's Honest Thoughts on Almost Becoming Lakers Coach Instead of Clippers
The LA Clippers have not been nearly as successful recently as they would want to be, as they had very high hopes when they signed Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 offseason, coming fresh off an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.
Since signing Leonard, the Clippers have made just one Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021, which was their first in franchise history. However, they have yet to make it past the first round of the playoffs since then.
The last five seasons have featured head coach Ty Lue leading the bench after he took over for Doc Rivers, and despite posting a winning record every year in LA, he has not seen as much success as he would have hoped when he took the job.
Lue almost coached the Lakers
After getting controversially fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers just six games into the 2018-19 season, despite making three Finals appearances and winning a championship through his first three years, Lue landed an assistant coaching job with the Clippers for the 2019-20 season.
However, Lue had the option to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers instead of signing on as an assistant for their LA rival. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lue explained how that would have been a dream come true for him, but still declined.
"I would have loved it. I mean it would have been a dream come true," Lue said when asked about his decision to choose the Clippers over the Lakers.
Lue reveals that he ultimately turned down the Lakers' job because they were offering him a short-term deal and not enough money. Of course, Lue likely made the right decision, as the Lakers have had three different head coaches since he turned down the job, going through Frank Vogel, Darvin Ham, and JJ Redick. The Lakers have much less job security than the Clippers, as despite seeing limited postseason success, Lue has held onto his position.
Lue had the opportunity to reunite with LeBron James in Los Angeles after coaching him in Cleveland for three years and winning a title, but ultimately chose Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. After their big 2025 offseason that featured additions like Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, Lue and the Clippers are going all-in on the first title in franchise history next season.