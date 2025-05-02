Ty Lue Sends Message to Lakers Coach JJ Redick Amid Criticism
On Thursday night, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue played James Harden an astonishing 46 minutes against the Denver Nuggets in a crucial Game 6 victory.
While Lue and the Clippers came out with a win, there was another coach in LA who did something similar but came out with a loss. When the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4, head coach JJ Redick played the same five players the entire second half, in a move that clearly gassed out LeBron James.
Redick has been met with tremendous criticism for making the decision. However, Clippers head coach Ty Lue has his back.
"Whatever it takes to win," Lue said about playing Harden 46 minutes. "JJ, I feel you.
Even though the Clippers came out with a win on Thursday night, fans could tell that Harden was clearly out of energy. The whole team's offense became stagnant in the final five minutes of the game, without any intention of getting into the paint. It was treading into dangerous territory until Norman Powell hit a massive three to give the Clippers a nine-point lead.
Unfortunately for JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers, they were one call away from potentially coming back home tied at 2-2, instead of down 3-1. That didn't happen, and now they've already gone home early.