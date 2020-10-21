SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Ty Lue speaks on becoming Clippers head coach

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers officially announced the signing of Tyronn Lue as head coach today.

In a press release sent out by the Clippers, both Ty Lue and Lawrence Frank spoke about the new coaching position. 

“Ty has been where we want to go," Frank said. "He is a championship head coach with an extraordinary feel for the game and the people who play it. He’s one of the great minds in our league, and he’s able to impart his vision to others, because he connects with everybody he meets."

While the Clippers interviewed numerous head coaching candidates like Mike Brown, it seemed like Ty Lue was always going to be their man. He was a coach that the players were already familiar with, and a coach that already knows what to expect.

"We conducted a thorough search and spoke with fantastic candidates," Frank said. "We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building. As head coach, Ty will put a unique imprint on the organization, and drive us to new heights."

Lue himself believes this familiarity is something that made him want to join the Clippers. While some may believe the Clippers need a complete rehaul, Lue doesn't believe so.

“The pieces we need are in place – committed ownership, smart management, and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA’s best market,” Lue said. “My familiarity with the organization, particularly Mr. Ballmer and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be."

The head coaching spot of the LA Clippers will be the hottest seat in the NBA. Even though analysts aren't overwhelmingly picking them to win the NBA Championship, there's more pressure than ever on the team. It's the definition of a championship or bust season for the Clippers. Tyronn Lue is ready for the challenge.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Richard Jefferson: LA Clippers Went 'Full Chernobyl' in NBA Playoffs

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson compares the LA Clippers meltdown against the Denver Nuggets to the Chernobyl disaster.

Garrett Chorpenning

Chris Bosh says Clippers still have talent to be a championship contender

Chris Bosh detailed the Clippers' collapse against the Nuggets

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell deny report about chemistry issues with Kawhi Leonard

Lou and Trez still deny chemistry issues

Farbod Esnaashari

Jared Dudley and Lakers laughed at Clippers' collapse

The Lakers laughed, and rightfully so.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Tyronn Lue to Become LA Clippers' Next Head Coach

The LA Clippers and Tyronn Lue have reportedly agreed to a five-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: LA Clippers Interview Assistant Sam Cassell for Head Coaching Job

The LA Clippers interviewed assistant Sam Cassell for the franchise's head coaching position on Tuesday, according to a report.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Ty Lue meeting with New Orleans Pelicans

Ty Lue is a man in popular demand

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Tyronn Lue Gaining Momentum for Houston Rockets' Coaching Job

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue's chances of heading to the Houston Rockets have reportedly been raised after meeting with the franchise on Monday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell works out with Raptors Stanley Johnson

Montrezl Harrell is back in the gym

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George Supports Danny Green After Lakers Guard Receives Death Threats

Paul George voiced his support for Danny Green on Instagram after the Lakers guard received death threats for missing a potential game-winning shot.

Garrett Chorpenning