Ty Lue Voted as NBA Coach With Best In-Game Adjustments by GMs

Ty Lue is one of the best at making adjustments.

Ty Lue is one of the best NBA coaches at making in-game adjustments, and he proved it last season during the playoffs. His coaching gathered so much praise that NBA GMs actually voted him as the coach who makes the best in-game adjustments.

Here's an excerpt from the poll:

"Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?

1. Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 37%

2. Rick Carlisle, Indiana – 27%

3. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 10%

4. Nick Nurse, Toronto – 7%

Quin Snyder, Utah – 7%

> Also receiving votes: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Doc Rivers, Philadelphia; Tom Thibodeau, New York; Frank Vogel, L.A. Lakers

> Last year: Erik Spoelstra – 26%"

It's interesting to note that the top two coaches at making adjustments faced each other in the first round of the NBA playoffs last season. That series definitely felt like one of adjustments, with both coaches frequently adjusting starting lineups and throwing out various x-factors.

Lue was additionally voted as a top-two coach at motivating players and people around him:

"Which head coach is the best manager/motivator of people?

1. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 50%

2. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 10%

Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 10%

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 10%"

The Clippers 2020-21 playoff run was one of both resolve and tremendous adjustments. Ty Lue did everything in his coaching ability to keep a team that was injured and consistently down 2-0, to keep somehow bouncing back. Numerous players were in and out of the starting lineup, and players like Luke Kennard were suddenly inserted into Game 7s. It was a run truly worthy of the accolades Lue is now receiving.

