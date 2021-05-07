Tyronn Lue Draws Comparisons Between Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The former Laker and current Clippers coach pointed out similarities between the Laker great and the two Clipper All-Stars.

Tyronn Lue is an interesting bridge between the two Los Angeles franchises.

The current head coach of the LA Clippers was once a point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first three years of his career, from 1998 to 2001. He holds a unique perspective; he was able to play alongside all-time greats like Kobe Bryant, and is now coaching a future Hall-of-Famer in Kawhi Leonard and a perennial All-Star in Paul George.

During his pregame press conference prior to Thursday’s Clippers-Lakers matchup, Lue was asked if he sees any similarities between Bryant and the two Clipper stars.

"I think with Kawhi, just the midrange and footwork,” Lue responded. “With PG, just the build and athleticism... Couple things are the same, but there's a lot of differences as well."

Lue is spot-on—Leonard might be the closest thing to Bryant in terms of skillset. He operates more out of pick-and-roll than Bryant did in the motion-heavy triangle offense, but the end result is the same: above efficient midrange scoring and tough shot-making. Leonard also loves to post up just as Bryant did, abusing smaller defenders with his strength and shooting over the top of them with his fadeaway. If Bryant was an evolution of Michael Jordan, then Leonard is the evolution of Bryant.

The George comparison isn’t brought up as often, but Lue makes a great point: George’s explosiveness can be reminiscent of Bryant at times. The two have both given fans iconic poster dunks over the years, using their quick first steps to blow by defenders and attack rim protectors (buckle up for Kobe Bryant).

Leonard and George have both discussed their admiration for Bryant, growing up in the Los Angeles area. His influence is felt not not just with the two Clippers, but throughout the league.

