Report: Tyronn Lue meeting with LA Clippers on Saturday

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers head coach interviewing process is officially beginning, and they have their shot at Tyronn Lue on Saturday.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, Tyronn Lue will be meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, and the Houston Rockets on Sunday about their head coach openings. 

Lue is definitely going to be a person of interest from many teams throughout this NBA offseason. According to some reports, Lue is the early favorite to replace Rivers with the Clippers. 

In all likelihood, the Clippers won't be acquiring an experimental coach this offseason. The 2021 season will be the most pressure-filled season in Clippers history because Paul George & Kawhi Leonard are in the final years of their contract, the team traded a handful of draft picks for Paul George, and the team underachieved so significantly this season. 

Kawhi Leonard wants to win, he's said he wants a championship coach, and that's what the Clippers need to do. Keeping Kawhi's request in mind, it just doesn't give room for an experimental coach, and Tyronn Lue seems to be the greatest fit for the Clippers. Yes, they could try to find the next Nick Nurse, but it really doesn't seem like the Clippers have the time for that.

With how in-demand Tyronn Lue is, if the Clippers are going to make him their coach, they're going to do it fast. It's hard to imagine the organization waiting longer than a week to make him their coach if they're going to do it. Who would you want to see as the new head coach of the LA Clippers?

