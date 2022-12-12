Unexpected Injury Update for Clippers vs Celtics

Both the Boston Celtics and LA Clippers may be missing their big men in tonight's hyped-up match that many have pegged as a potential NBA Finals matchup.

The Boston Celtics will be missing Al Horford due to personal reasons, and Robert Williams who is still recovering from knee surgery. The LA Clippers have unexpectedly downgraded Ivica Zubac moments ago with right groin soreness. As such, they've called up their backup big Moussa Diabate from the G League.

Ivica Zubac being downgraded as questionable is actually a huge blow for the Clippers, as they were going to have a clear size advantage against the Celtics. Zubac has already proven that he's capable of having a monster 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he could have such an opportunity against a smaller Celtics team tonight.

It's going to be an interesting matchup between the Celtics and Clippers because both teams probably expect there to be a decent chance of seeing each other in the NBA Finals. Neither team will want to show all of their lineups and cards but expect there to be a ton of three-pointers and small ball tonight.

As of now, the Boston Celtics seem far more poised to reach the NBA Finals than the LA Clippers. The potential is there for the Clippers, but they've seldomly shown it throughout the season. A win against Boston would definitely put them in that trajectory though.

