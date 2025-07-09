Unexpected Reason Behind Major Clippers-Heat-Jazz Three-Team Trade
The Western Conference is a gauntlet once again, as multiple teams have made significant moves to shake up their rosters.
The Houston Rockets traded for Kevin Durant, added Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela in free agency, and re-signed their free agents to make them a strong contender in the Western Conference.
The Denver Nuggets traded for Cam Johnson, added Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, and acquired a backup center for Nikola Jokic in Jonas Valanciunas.
The Clippers traded Norman Powell for versatile forward John Collins, signed Brook Lopez, re-signed Nicolas Batum and James Harden, and are in the mix for Bradley Beal and Chris Paul.
The Utah Jazz are on the opposite side of the business, as they are in the process of shedding salary, getting top draft picks, and building a young core.
John Collins did not fit into that system, as he was highly productive in his time on the court in the 2024-2025 season, so much so that the Jazz "had to get rid of" him, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon.
""He was too damn productive last season. I don't even remember all the injuries they came up with to make sure he didn't play. They limited him to 40 games last year. He played in 70+% of their wins. They didn't win much, but they won too often with John Collins in the lineup and he was a reason," he said on The Hoop Collective podcast.
Collins only played in 40 games, but averaged 19 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 39.9% from three-point range. The Clippers will certainly use him in bigger roles and down the stretch of games.
