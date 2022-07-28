Skip to main content
Update on Paul George's Drew League Appearance

LA Clippers star Paul George will be at the Drew League some time in August
During a Twitch stream on Wednesday evening, LA Clippers star Paul George announced that he would be making an appearance at the Drew League for the first time since 2014. With several NBA players already hooping in the popular pro-am this summer, including LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, and Trae Young, George will have an opportunity to continue growing the league's already significant platform.

When announcing his return, George did not specify a date, saying he would be popping up "one of these weekends" in the future. In a report from Law Murray of The Athletic, it was confirmed that George will not be appearing this upcoming weekend, but rather some time in August.

In order to maximize attention from both fans seeking to attend, and those who will tune in online, the Drew League will likely not wait much longer before announcing the details of George's return. With the NBA now streaming these games through their platform, the accessibility is unprecedented. In addition to the free to attend event, these games can also be viewed for free online as well.

Paul George put on a show for fans in 2014, and will be looking to do something similar in August. Eager to get back in front of fans, George will have the opportunity to perform not too far from where the Clippers play their home games.

